Idaho Students Are Smoking E-Cigs Disguised As USB Drives

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is alerting parents to the fact that electronic cigarettes (E-Cigarettes) are now being made to look like USB flash drives, and its becoming a trendy disguise on school campuses across the country.

In a Facebook update earlier today from the department, a detailed report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the various types of E-Cigarette paraphernalia explains how these tools are being used, and the resulting effects.

There are three main types of these USB / E-Cig tools currently being sold. They are the JUUL , the MarkTen Elite and the Pax Era , according to the data shared. All can be used to smoke both marijuana or tobacco.

The health department is urging parents to talk to their teens about the dangers of using electronic cigarettes. For more details, the CDC has released an in-depth report on this alarming trend. Click here to find out more.