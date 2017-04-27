Idaho Supreme Court Finds Errors in Grocery Tax Lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court has found several errors in a lawsuit filed by 30 lawmakers challenging Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's veto on a bill that would have repealed the state's sales tax on groceries.

According to Wednesday's order, Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney didn't receive the lawsuit at the same time it was filed with the court — which is required by state law. Furthermore, several exhibits going to be used as evidence were improperly attached to the wrong document.