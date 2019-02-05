Idaho Supreme Court Rules Medicaid Expansion is Constitutional

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – The Idaho Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Medicaid Expansion in the Gem State is indeed constitutional.

The court dismissed arguments by the Idaho Freedom Foundation that Proposition 2, which was approved by more than 60 percent of voters in the November election, was unconstitutional because it violated the separation of powers between federal and state governments.

The measure expands Medicaid coverage in Idaho to those who traditionally make too much money to qualify but not enough to receive subsidized health insurance.

Emily Strizich, co-founder of Reclaim Idaho that led the signature drive to get Proposition 2 on the ballot, said in a statement after the court ruling: