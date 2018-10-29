Idaho Supt. of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra on KLIX

One of the most impactful races this Election Day involves Idahoans with kids.

Republican Sherri Ybarra is the incumbent State Superintendent of Public Instruction. By sheer numbers most Idahoans have an interest in the subject of schools.

Ybarra joined us on Newsradio 1310 KLIX and spent some time breaking down some of the myths about Idaho schools and where the state ranks in educational categories.

Much of what you may hear from the opposition party doesn’t pass fact checking. You can listen to Ybarra by clicking here or the YouTube video above.