If you love movies and haven't yet heard about MoviePass - then you need to sit down right now and take a deep breath.

MoviePass is a company that allows you to see any movie, at any participating theater, on any day for a monthly fee. And that fee is now just $9.99! Pick yourself up off the floor and read that again. For under $10 you can see any movie you want in the theater. That almost makes it affordable to also buy popcorn and a drink.

Here's the sweetest part. Even though the site is having issues and not showing all the participating theaters, when I checked earlier, the Twin Falls Cinema 13 was one of the theaters to which you can go. If you check here it still is.

Theaters Currently Accepting MoviePass In Idaho

Northgate Reel Theatre

Edwards Boise Stadium 22 & IMAX

Burley Century Cinema 5

Paramount Tri-Plex

Carmike 7 Chubbuck

Reel Theatre Pocatello

Reel Theatre 6 @ Country Club Plaza

Edwards Grand Teton Stadium 14

Edwards Nampa Stadium 14

The Reel Theatre 8 Ontario

Nampa Reel Theatre 6

Overland Park 1-2-3

Centre Twin Theatre

Big Wood 4

Majestic Cinemas - Meridian

Carmike Pineridge 11

Regal Boise Downtown Stadium 9

Magic Lantern Cinema & Screening Rooms

The Flicks

Paramount 5

Northern Lights Cinema Grill

Nampa Gateway Stadium 12

Fatcats Cinema 6

Sun Valley Opera House

Magic Valley Cinema 13

Village Cinema Meridian

Village Cinema 15

Idan-Ha Theatre Indoor

River Cinemas

Blue Fox Theater

Kenworthy 1

Lewiston Village Centre Cinemas

Village Centre Cinemas at Eastside Market Place

Regal Cinemas Riverstone Stadium 14

Bonner Mall Cinemas