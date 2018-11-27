Idaho Third Grader Wins Holiday Card Art Contest

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) The Christmas cards from the Idaho State Department of Education will have artwork done by a third grader from Spalding this year. Julia Wood won the grand prize for the SDE Holiday Card contest, she beat 1,099 other Idaho students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Wood's watercolor shows a family in a red car with a Christmas tree on top with a purple mountain and forest background. Grade winners were chosen for each grade level from all over the Gem State. To see all the other winners art work, hit this LINK .