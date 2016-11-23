Idaho to Continue Governor’s Housing Stipend

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will continue to pay its governor a housing stipend because it still has no governor's mansion. The Spokesman-Review reports that Idaho is one of only six states without a mansion for its executive. A state committee decided Monday to continue paying a $4,500 monthly stipend to Gov. Butch Otter in lieu of housing.

The J.R. Simplot family donated a hilltop mansion for the purpose, but no governor ever lived there. It required extensive renovations and, when they were complete, Gov. Butch Otter declined to live there.