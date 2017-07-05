Idaho to Handle Voter Info Request Using Public Record Law

Denney says the commission's request is "unique" and he doesn't intend to reply until July 14th. He'll use that time to work with Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter and Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden to develop the "appropriate and legally required response." All three men are Republicans, and Idaho is considered one of the reddest states in the nation. Trump, a Republican, has alleged without evidence that up to 5 million people voted illegally in the 2016 election.