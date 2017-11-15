Idaho to Reevaluate Participating in Voter Fraud Program

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney says he's reevaluating the state's involvement in a longtime multistate voter registration database. Denney said Tuesday that his office has received hundreds of emails from citizens raising concerns about Idaho's involvement in the Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program. The program is aimed at cleaning voter records and preventing voter fraud by comparing voter registration records. States voluntarily provide their voter lists and the program searches for duplicates. This year, 28 states participated. Four states have left Crosscheck: Florida, Washington, Oregon and Pennsylvania. Election officials in Idaho questioned the program's usefulness after the system incorrectly identified duplicate voter registrations in 2014. Denney says his office will review if the program over the next few months before deciding to continue participating in crosscheck next year.