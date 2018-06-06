Idaho to Take Over Federal Pollution Discharge Program

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho will now handle the regulation of pollution into the states waters after an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced the agreement with the U.S. EPA to run the Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System, or IPDES, Program which monitors sources of pollution into the state's surface waters. DEQ says it has been working with the federal agency for four years on an agreement which the Idaho legislature initiated. Rules will remain the same for the most part, but those seeking permits will be able to work with local staff with area knowledge for a more streamline process, according to DEQ. “I’m grateful to the Trump administration for moving forward so efficiently on this decision,” Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter said in a prepared statement. “Idaho citizens are usually best served by other Idahoans, and I’m pleased to have the State of Idaho assume administration of this important program for protecting and improving the quality of Idaho’s water.” Idaho DEQ will begin handling the permitting process on July 1, of this year.