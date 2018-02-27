Idaho Tops a Leftist List of Hate

Did you know you are the most hateful people in the nation?

I think the SPLC ignores the legitimate concerns of some Americans when it comes to crime and potentially dangerous cultural shifts

The liberal Southern Poverty Law Center (not a government operation) puts the Gem State at the top of its yearly list of hateful spots.

Last week I saw the same story in a Boise paper.  President Trump is credited with the rise of more “hate groups”, although.  There is no causal link.  It’s just a hunch from the American left.  The story I saw last week actually buried a nugget near the end of the story.  The groups with the hate label in Idaho are the same as in previous years.  In other words, no growth in spite.

A few years ago I was invited to speak to a group of local people and went to a meeting out of curiosity.  I wasn’t alone.  A cross-section of our community attended and nobody wore a white bedsheet.  Later, some of the folks at the meeting formed a local chapter of ACT for America.  While some members may be angry people and you can find bigots in every walk of life, I think the SPLC ignores the legitimate concerns of some Americans when it comes to crime and potentially dangerous cultural shifts.  What do you believe?

