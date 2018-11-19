Idaho Transportation Department Earns Award for Photo Collection

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – The Idaho Transportation Department was recently recognized for its Historical Photo Library archive, which has more than 30,000 historical images of Idaho.

The transportation department earned a North American Excellence award, which is part of a global implementation of Excellence Awards also in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Europe, according to information provided by the department on Monday. ITD's award will be presented Dec. 6 in Dublin, Ireland.

Click to view the photo collection .

“Knowing that a people’s history is vitally important, and should be available without charge, ITD set about digitizing tens of thousands of historical photos in 2016. The free photo-retrieval service launched in May 2018,” according to the news release. “ITD kept the process very simple, knowing that if retrieving the photos proved too complex, it would undermine efforts to make the photos accessible,”

This short video will show you how: