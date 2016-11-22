Idaho Trooper Injured While Escorting Capitol Christmas Tree Will Help Light It

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX) An Idaho State Trooper injured in a crash while escorting the tree that will sit in front of the U.S. Capitol will help light it.

Trooper Crapo proudly represented every Trooper, Officer, and Deputy by escorting the very symbol all Idahoans are eager to share with the rest of the country

Trooper Brandalyn Crapo was injured on November 6 while leading a motorcade for the Capitol Christmas Tree from McCall to Boise. A pickup truck had crossed the center line and sideswiped Trooper Crapo's patrol car. She is expected to make a full recovery and will represent Idaho State Police during the lighting of the Christmas tree on December 6 in Washington D.C.

Idaho State Police

"The Capitol Christmas Tree is a symbol greater than us all. It represents everything that we in Idaho, and the rest of the country, hold dear to our hearts. To serve as the tree's escort is truly an honor. Trooper Crapo proudly represented every Trooper, Officer, and Deputy by escorting the very symbol all Idahoans are eager to share with the rest of the country," said Idaho State Police Captain Bill Gardiner.