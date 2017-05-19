Idaho Unemployment Dropped in April
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The unemployment rate in Idaho fell in April resulting in an even tighter labor market, according to state labor officials. The Idaho Department of Labor says fewer unemployed and less people looking for work knocked down the seasonally adjusted rate to 3.4% last month. The number of unemployed dropped by 1,500 people and the labor force dropped even more by 2,500.
Year over year, Idaho’s labor force gains remained positive, up 12,200 from April 2016. Nonfarm payroll jobs increased 2.6 percent during this same timeframe, showing a net gain of 18,300 jobs and ranking third in the nation for percentage growth, tying with Florida and Georgia.
Highlights from the Idaho Department of Labor:
Three industry sectors experienced larger-than-normal gains in April while other sectors lost some.
- leisure and hospitality was up 1,400
- manufacturing was up 1,200
- education and health services together was up 1,000).
- Professional and business services were down 1,700
- trade, transportation and utilities were down 300
- financial activities dropped 200
- construction fell 200