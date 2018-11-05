Idaho Voters Will Select New Governor, Decide on Medicaid

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho voters will elect a new governor, decide who will be their U.S. representatives and make decisions on a pair of initiatives about expanding Medicaid and gambling.

A ballot initiative called Proposition 1 seeking to legalize historical horse racing devices that opponents say are the equivalent of illegal slot machines has drawn millions of dollars both for and against the measure ahead of Tuesday's election.

Proposition 2 would expand Medicaid to an estimated 62,000 working Idaho residents are believed to be in a gap population earning much to qualify for Medicaid and too little to qualify for insurance subsidies.

In the gubernatorial race, Democrat Paulette Jordan is vying to become the first woman and first Native American governor.

She faces a tough challenge from Lt. Gov. Brad Little, a rancher.