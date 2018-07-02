Idaho Woman Dies in Rollover Near Weiser

WEISER, Idaho (KLIX) – A single-vehicle rollover on a highway near Weiser has taken the life of an Idaho woman, according to Idaho State Police.

Police say New Meadows resident Judith Chan, 77, was driving a Lexus sedan south on U.S. Highway 95 when he crossed over the northbound lanes and went off the east side of the road. The car struck a power pole and then rolled.

Chan died at the scene from her injuries, according to police. The crash is still under investigation.

