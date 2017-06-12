Idaho Woman Reunited With Aunt After 17 Years (WATCH)

This is the kind of story I would love to share every hour of every day. A woman in Hayden, Idaho was reunited with her aunt after 17 years apart. This is that moment when she surprised her aunt with a visit.



Her name is So Snanoudj. This is her aunt Betty. As it turns out, So was adopted at age 12 and had not seen her mother's sister since then.

The next time you're tempted to take your family for granted, remember moments like this.