Idaho Woman Sentenced for Insurance Fraud

(KLIX) – An Idaho woman has been sentenced for insurance fraud.

Danielle Collins, 38, of Shelley pleaded guilty in November and was sentenced on Monday, according to a news release from the office of Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

Seventh District Court Judge Darren B. Simpson withheld judgment and placed Collins on three years of supervised probation, according to Wasden’s office. He ordered her to pay $800 in fines, $245 in court costs, $500 reimbursement to the public defender, and $538 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Insurance.

According to the news release, Collins was involved in a crash while driving an uninsured vehicle on Aug. 25, 2017. She mentioned the crash in a Facebook post, but later that day purchased auto insurance on the same vehicle. On Aug. 28, Collins submitted a claim for a crash she said happened on Aug. 27.

During a Department of Insurance investigation, Collins admitted the crash happened before she obtained insurance.

As part of the sentencing, Simpson ordered Collins to complete 100 hours of community service. The court ordered and then suspended 180 days of discretionary jail time.