Idaho Woman, Shot During Domestic Violence, Dies of Injuries

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities say a woman who was shot during a domestic violence situation near Caldwell on Monday has died.

The Canyon County Sheriff's office says 29-year-old Jaclyn D. Zabel died of her injuries Tuesday morning in a Boise hospital. A 37-year-old male who was also shot remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies were called to a home west of Caldwell just before 10 a.m. on Monday, where they found the man and woman with gunshot wounds.