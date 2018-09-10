Idahoans Are Among Happiest People in America

Maybe people are popping pills?

Idaho is ranked the 6 th happiest place in the country. You wouldn’t know it by listening to talk radio callers! The state is being listed among the happiest in the country by WalletHub . Idaho is first in a community and environment ranking and second when it comes to work environment.

Hawaii is first overall and Utah second. California is 5 th ?!? Wyoming is 35 th and, Oregon 39 th and Montana is 28 th .

West Virginia appears the most miserable place in the country.