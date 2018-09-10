Idahoans Are Among Happiest People in America
Source: WalletHub
Maybe people are popping pills?
You wouldn’t know it by listening to talk radio callers!
Idaho is ranked the 6th happiest place in the country. You wouldn’t know it by listening to talk radio callers! The state is being listed among the happiest in the country by WalletHub. Idaho is first in a community and environment ranking and second when it comes to work environment.
Hawaii is first overall and Utah second. California is 5th?!? Wyoming is 35th and, Oregon 39th and Montana is 28th.
West Virginia appears the most miserable place in the country.