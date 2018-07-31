Idahoans Are Now Getting Tickets For Blocking Traffic On Highways

The new Idaho law that allows police to give tickets to those going too slow on the highway in the passing lane has been in effect for about a month and there have been 2 tickets given and 3 warnings. To some, this is a dream come true and to others it is an overstep of government power. Here's how I feel about it.

I know that some people are going to be upset about the law and some people don't understand why it is necessary. I shared my story back in February of why I think this law is good for us all. KTVB has details on the new law.

While we are on the subject of speed limits - here are 5 that most are doing wrong in Twin Falls.