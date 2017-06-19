Idaho’s Aaron Paul is Working on a Very Weird New Sci-fi Thriller (WATCH)

Ever end up on an Internet rabbit trail? You start looking for one thing and you end up learning something you didn't expect. That's what happened when I decided to figure out what Idaho's Aaron Paul is up to. I found out he's currently working on a sci-fi thriller with a weird plot.

The movie is called "Android". Aaron's IMDb page doesn't include any details of what the movie is about, but Variety does. According to Variety, Aaron's character is on a "lonely spaceship orbiting Neptune". That's not the weird part. As it turns out, Aaron is trying to rebuild his dead wife and son as androids. But, trouble arises when the androids start rebelling against Aaron. Just shows you can never fully trust a robot.