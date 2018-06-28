Idaho’s Best City For Independence Day Is Not In The Magic Valley

Independence day is only days away and there is so much you can do to celebrate. But, if you want to celebrate in the best city in Idaho you need to leave the Magic Valley and head north to Boise.

According to WalletHub, Boise is the best place to celebrate in Idaho. It's also one of the best places in the United States for celebrating our freedoms! It is worth noting that they base part of their ranking on the average price of alcohol, and it's pretty low in Boise. If you don't drink then you may not be as interested in heading up there.