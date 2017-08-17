Idaho’s Best Hike May Be Best in Entire Country

If I were going to hike just one trail, this would be it. It's been called the best in Idaho and might even be the best one in the entire United States.

If you are looking for the definitive Idaho adventure, this might just be it.

I'm talking about Idaho's Centennial Trail. It's a nearly 1,000 mile journey that starts near Nevada and ends in Canada. Only In Your State just named it the best hike in Idaho and even inferred that it might be the best one in America.

When I was in high school (amazing how 1984 now feels like a zillion years ago), I had aspirations of walking the Pacific Crest and the Appalachian Trails. That didn't work out, unfortunately. Now that I look at the Centennial Trail, I think it might be better than the other two more-famous trails.

One thing I love about Idaho's Centennial Trail is you can day-hike it in sections easier than the other major US trails.

The trail cuts right through Idaho just to the east of Bruneau and Mountain Home. Keep in mind there aren't a lot of stops the first half of the journey. But, once you get up near Featherville, it's paradise from there to Canada.