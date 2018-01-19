Idaho’s Blaine County Has a Guy With a Bigger Potty Mouth Than President Trump

Liberals can’t help but patting each other on their own backs and praising their own intelligence.

Scott Jordan of SCOTTeVEST wants you dumb, dumb, dummies to keep buying his product

If you don’t believe in open borders, killing babies in the womb (or outside) or you believe in God they call you a rube.

Among the foulest and most hateful leftists on the planet are the ones taking over Blaine County.

These are people who demand President Trump be removed from office for speaking bluntly about conditions in Third World countries and, yet. Scott Jordan of SCOTTeVEST wants you dumb, dumb, dummies to keep buying his product. You buy it and he can sip more cabernet with his limousine liberal buddies. He attempted to remove his foul-mouthed rant but too little too late. Genius!!! Y ou can see it here .