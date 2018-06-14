Idaho’s Favorite Vegetable Is Not At All What You Would Expect

I don't eat vegetables unless they are the sauce on my pizza or spaghetti. So I'm not an authority, or even a knowledgeable voice really, on what veggies are good. But I do know that Idaho is known for one specific food and that food was not listed as the favorite of Idaho. How is the potato not our favorite? Is it on a technicality and not counted as a vegetable? That can't be it because in the PR Newswire article they point out that we should have been potatoes too and there are 6 states that chose that as their favorite. Maybe we just have so many that we don't think twice about them.