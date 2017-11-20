Idaho’s Favorite Video Game Console Will Surprise You

As is the case with all things electronic, this info is going to be outdated before you can figure out the cheat codes for any of the games. Especially with Christmas coming up there will no doubt be more searches for gaming systems to change the results of this study from The Connection .

Personally I am still a big fan of the old school Nintendo 64 but also much like the rest of Idaho I have an affinity for the Nintendo Wii.

Do you have a favorite gaming system? Maybe the old Atari or something newer like the Nintendo Switch or XBox One?