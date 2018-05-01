Idaho’s ‘Food Truck’ Voting at Micron Sparks Complaint

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ada County election officials say an early voting location near the Micron campus is appropriate despite concerns raised by GOP gubernatorial candidate Tommy Ahlquist's campaign.

The state's most populous county announced earlier this month officials would park a food truck-inspired voting station outside the company's southeast Boise headquarters as part of the county's effort to attract more people to participate in the upcoming May 15 primary election.

However, Ada County Deputy Clerk Phil McGrane said Tuesday he received an informal complaint from Ahlquist questioning the selection of Micron because the campaign argued the company had too many ties to fellow GOP governor hopeful Lt. Gov. Brad Little.

McGrane said his team found nothing objectionable with the location after vetting the concerns with the county and Micron.