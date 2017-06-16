Idaho’s High Court Considers Otter’s Grocery Tax Veto

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Proponents of lawsuit claiming Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter took too long to veto a contentious grocery tax repeal bill argue the Idaho Supreme Court should look at the plain language inside the state Constitution.

Idaho Falls attorney Bryan Smith, representing 30 lawmakers challenging Otter's veto, says the state's highest court made the wrong decision nearly 40-years-ago when ruling how long a governor has to quash legislation. In 1978, court justices ruled a governor has 10 days to veto or approve a bill starting only after it lands on his desk.

However, lawmakers upset with Otter's veto decision counter the Idaho Constitution plainly says the deadline kicks in after the Legislature adjourns. Attorneys on both sides of the case presented their arguments in front of the Idaho Supreme Court on Thursday.