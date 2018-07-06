Idaho’s Hispanic Population on the Rise

Four racial groups reported an increase of 5 percent or more from 2016. Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander showed the largest percentage increase at 6.4 percent (223 people). Those who identify as “two or more races” increased 5.5 percent (2,195). The smallest group was American Indian and Alaska Native with a population of 29,973, up 1.8 percent, or 536 people. White accounted for 93.2 percent of Idaho’s population in 2017, up 2 percent from 2016, adding an additional 31,946 people.