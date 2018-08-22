Idaho’s Most Expensive House Looks Like Something From The Alps

I’m in the wrong line of work.

I think a $200,000 house is expensive. In Bonner County there is a home listed for 20 million dollars! The views in Sagle, Idaho are breathtaking. It reminds me of pictures I’ve seen from Austria and Switzerland.

Realtor.com calls Thunder Ranch no small potatoes. You get views, outdoor and indoor fireplaces and beds to sleep extended family over the winter holidays. I don’t believe I make enough to cover the taxes, although. I wouldn’t mind one long weekend on the deck watching the sunrise every morning.