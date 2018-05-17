Idaho’s Next Governor May be Controversial for Only a Brief Moment

Some Republican factions are going to need a cooling off period. A publication called Governing.com has an analysis of Idaho’s just concluded primary.

What many people aren’t saying is American liberals have moved very far left in just a few short years.

The writer, you can read him here, says the state is trending more and more rightward, although. Brad Little is considered a fairly traditional conservative Republican. The writer suggests the combined totals of Tommy Ahlquist and Raul Labrador show the majority of Republicans have moved past Little but the split field gave him the nomination for Governor.