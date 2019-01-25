Idaho’s Premier Winter Attraction Kicks Off

(KLIX) – It may take you a few hours, but you’ll have fun when you get there.

One of Idaho’s most popular winter attractions, the McCall Winter Carnival, kicked off Friday and goes through Feb. 3. This year’s theme is “Legends, Myths and Superheroes.”

The annual carnival has ties going back to 1924 when the Payette Lake Winter Games were held, according to information from the McCall Area Chamber of Commerce . At that time a train from Boise brought nearly 250 people to McCall for the games, but it wasn’t until four decades later, in the 1960s, that the carnival official kicked off and, as the saying goes, the rest is history.

The Chamber said the carnival brings more than 60,000 people to McCall every winter. People come for the snow sculptures, torchlight and Mardi Gras parades, live entertainment and more. There’s even sled dog and snow bike races.

Click to view the full schedule .

Traveling to the winter carnival might be the most taxing. McCall, located in central Idaho, is roughly four hours from Twin Falls. Be sure to check weather and road conditions before you go.