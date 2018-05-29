Idaho’s Quirky Roadside Attractions

Picture by Bill Colley.

Idaho has some strange roadside attractions.

When I first saw it I doubled back on the road and took some pictures.

I’ve even been to see a few.  Over the weekend I came across an old post from Only in Your State, which has compiled quite a list!

Not all are massive.  I've seen some smaller oddities outside grocery stores and a traveler would miss them unless stopping for another reason.

Not all are massive.  I’ve seen some smaller oddities outside grocery stores and a traveler would miss them unless stopping for another reason.

All I can tell you is my bucket list gets longer and longer.

