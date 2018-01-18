Idaho’s Raul Labrador Has a Solution for Border Security
An agreement on border security and DACA wouldn’t appear to be a contentious issue.
it’s Washington and Democrats, still seething over 2016, are gambling closing down a portion of the government will give them a strong hand
In politics we often hear about the need for compromise. Idaho’s Raul Labrador is one of four members of the House of Representatives who’ve crafted a solution you would expect would please his fellow Republicans and Democrats.
Then, again, it’s Washington and Democrats, still seething over 2016, are gambling closing down a portion of the government will give them a strong hand in mid-term elections.
Mr. Labrador joined us on Top Story, explained the particulars of the bill, and offered some thoughts on what we’ll see next. You can listen below: