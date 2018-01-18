Idaho’s Raul Labrador Has a Solution for Border Security

An agreement on border security and DACA wouldn’t appear to be a contentious issue.

In politics we often hear about the need for compromise. Idaho’s Raul Labrador is one of four members of the House of Representatives who’ve crafted a solution you would expect would please his fellow Republicans and Democrats.

Then, again, it’s Washington and Democrats, still seething over 2016, are gambling closing down a portion of the government will give them a strong hand in mid-term elections.