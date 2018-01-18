Idaho’s Raul Labrador Has a Solution for Border Security

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

An agreement on border security and DACA wouldn’t appear to be a contentious issue.

it’s Washington and Democrats, still seething over 2016, are gambling closing down a portion of the government will give them a strong hand

In politics we often hear about the need for compromise.  Idaho’s Raul Labrador is one of four members of the House of Representatives who’ve crafted a solution you would expect would please his fellow Republicans and Democrats.

Then, again, it’s Washington and Democrats, still seething over 2016, are gambling closing down a portion of the government will give them a strong hand in mid-term elections.

Mr. Labrador joined us on Top Story, explained the particulars of the bill, and offered some thoughts on what we’ll see next.  You can listen below:

Filed Under: bill colley, border security, DACA, democrats, Immigration, President Trump, Raul Labrador, republicans
Categories: American History, Colley's Commentary, Elections, Idaho News, News, Podcasts, Political, Top Story
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top