Idaho’s Senior Population on the Rise

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – As Idaho’s overall population continues to increase, so does its senior population.

The Gem State’s senior population grew by 8 percent from mid-2016 to mid-2017, according to new census data. It is the highest percentage of growth among Idaho’s several age groups.

The state’s overall population increased by nearly 37,000 or 2.2 percent across all age groups for the same time period, according to information by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The age groups 19 years and younger and 40 to 60 years grew by 1.5 percent each, according to the findings reported in a news release by the Idaho Department of Labor, while the age group 20 to 30 years grew by 2.3 percent.

The labor department says,