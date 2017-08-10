Idaho’s Steve Yates Offers Thoughts on China & Korea
Long before he announced as a Republican for Lt. Governor in Idaho, former state party Chairman Steve Yates was in the thick of Asian politics.
The latest crisis with North Korea has many people asking what role China is playing
He was a national security adviser for Vice President Dick Cheney. Yates is fluent in Mandarin. He spent many years working in Asia.
The latest crisis with North Korea has many people asking what role China is playing in the dispute. Yates joined us on Top Story and offered his thoughts. You can listen to the interview below: