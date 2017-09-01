Idaho’s Taysom Hill Is Huge Surprise For NFL’s Packers

He was a standout in high school at Pocatello. Then he left for mission work before going on to smash records on the football field at BYU. Now, he’s making a mockery of the football experts.

Taysom Hill went undrafted. He’s old for a rookie. He was often hurt in college. Quarterback needy teams passed on him in later rounds. Then, the Green Bay Packers invited him to training camp.

The Packers have one future Hall-of-Fame selection starting at quarterback. The number two and three guys are future NFL starters. Hill was expected to be a “camp arm”. The guy who makes some throws when the big boys aren’t available at practice. Then, Hill got on the field. He looks like the second coming of Steve Young. There are rumblings he’s the heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers.

The NFL is taking a battering on the public relations front. The guy from Pocatello might be the best story since Kurt Warner arrived in St. Louis. The NFL surely needs someone to get fans back in seats and back in front of TV sets. I think Hill is the guy.