Idaho’s Top Baby Names Prove We Will Find You and When We Do…

The results are in and Idaho's top baby names for the past year prove we're a tough bunch of folks.

If you go to Baby Name Wizard, you'll see the top boy and girl names here in the Gem State. The top 10 boy names especially show our Idaho grit.

Liam William Oliver James Wyatt Logan Elijah Lucas Jackson Noah

The top Idaho girl names are kinda tame by comparison.

Olivia Emma Evelyn Ava Harper Sophia Avery Charlotte Elizabeth Abigail

Even though most of those are soft and pretty names, you don't want to talk back to a lady named Charlotte.