Idaho’s Top Baby Names Prove We Will Find You and When We Do…
The results are in and Idaho's top baby names for the past year prove we're a tough bunch of folks.
If you go to Baby Name Wizard, you'll see the top boy and girl names here in the Gem State. The top 10 boy names especially show our Idaho grit.
- Liam
- William
- Oliver
- James
- Wyatt
- Logan
- Elijah
- Lucas
- Jackson
- Noah
Notice the names in bold. You have Liam, who I've heard has a particular set of skills that he's learned over the years. He will find you, and when he does, he will kill you. Then, there's Wyatt, the most big and bad lawman that's ever worn a badge. He wants you to tell your friends that he's coming and hell is coming with him! Oh, and Logan is Wolverine. The guy is an X-Men dude with knives for fingers.
The top Idaho girl names are kinda tame by comparison.
- Olivia
- Emma
- Evelyn
- Ava
- Harper
- Sophia
- Avery
- Charlotte
- Elizabeth
- Abigail
Even though most of those are soft and pretty names, you don't want to talk back to a lady named Charlotte.
Baby Name Wizard reveals the top 100 boy and girl names if you want to see the full list.