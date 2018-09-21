Idaho’s Unemployment Rate Declines to 2.8%

BOISE, Idaho – Idaho’s unemployment rate declined slightly in August.

The Idaho Department of Labor, which released the numbers on Friday, said the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined to 2.8 percent, down from 2.9 percent in July.

It’s been a whole year now that Idaho’s unemployment rate has been at or below 3 percent, according to the department.

The labor department said total employment in the state increased by 676 to 828,864, noting that employment continued “to grow … at a slower rate than earlier in the year.” The number of unemployed persons decreased by 588 to 24,603.

Total nonfarm jobs decreased by 1,500 in August, according to the news release , while the statewide labor force increased by 15,884 (1.9 percent), and total employment grew by 17,400 (2.1 percent).