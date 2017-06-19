Idaho’s Unemployment Rate Declines to 3.2%

According to department analysts, May’s unemployment drop is the result of 2,200 Idahoans exiting the workforce or ending their work search. Total employment dropped by 1,250 while the total number of unemployed fell by 950.

Month-over-month, May estimates show Idaho’s total nonfarm payroll jobs decreased by two-tenths of a percent in May, down 1,200 to 708,800. Six of the state’s 11 industry sectors showed job declines including construction, as well as trade, transportation and utilities. Only three sectors showed job gains — professional and business services increased by 1,200 jobs, and education and health services and other services both grew by 200. Natural resources and government jobs were unchanged from April.

The state’s labor force participation rate — the percentage of people 16 years and older with jobs or looking for work — dropped to 63.4 percent, the lowest participation rate since July 1976.