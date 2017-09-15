Idaho’s Unemployment Rate Declines to Lowest Level in 10 Years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Idaho’s unemployment rate is at the lowest point it has been in 10 years, according to the state’s labor department.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August fell to 2.9 percent, matching the same level it was at in June 2007.

August’s one tenth-of-a-percent decline was the sixth consecutive monthly decrease in the unemployment rate and is a result of the first substantial increase to Idaho’s labor force since February. An additional 1,802 new entrants joined the labor force in August, and employment increased by 2,979 for a total of 796,430, absorbing 1,177 unemployed workers.

Nonfarm jobs grew by 2,400, pushing total payrolls to 714,100, according to the Idaho Department of Labor , while eight of the state’s 11 industry sectors shared the increase.

Also, 20 of the state's 44 counties had unemployment rates at or above the state rate in August.

Seasonally Adjusted Data 8/17 7/17 8/16

Civilian Labor Force 819,848 818,406 816,697

Unemployment 23,418 24,595 30,965

% Labor Force Unemployed 2.9 3.0 3.8

Total Employment 796,430 793,451 785,732

Unadjusted Forecast Data

Civilian Labor Force 827,899 832,807 821,604

Unemployment 21,296 23,891 30,223

% Labor Force Unemployed 2.6 2.9 3.7

Total Employment 806,603 808,916 791,381

Source: Idaho Department of Labor