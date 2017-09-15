Idaho’s Unemployment Rate Declines to Lowest Level in 10 Years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Idaho’s unemployment rate is at the lowest point it has been in 10 years, according to the state’s labor department.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August fell to 2.9 percent, matching the same level it was at in June 2007.

August’s one tenth-of-a-percent decline was the sixth consecutive monthly decrease in the unemployment rate and is a result of the first substantial increase to Idaho’s labor force since February. An additional 1,802 new entrants joined the labor force in August, and employment increased by 2,979 for a total of 796,430, absorbing 1,177 unemployed workers.

Nonfarm jobs grew by 2,400, pushing total payrolls to 714,100, according to the Idaho Department of Labor, while eight of the state’s 11 industry sectors shared the increase.

Also, 20 of the state's 44 counties had unemployment rates at or above the state rate in August.

Seasonally Adjusted Data           8/17          7/17          8/16
Civilian Labor Force                     819,848     818,406     816,697
Unemployment                             23,418       24,595      30,965
% Labor Force Unemployed         2.9             3.0            3.8
Total Employment                        796,430      793,451     785,732

Unadjusted Forecast Data
Civilian Labor Force                    827,899     832,807      821,604
Unemployment                            21,296       23,891        30,223
% Labor Force Unemployed        2.6             2.9              3.7
Total Employment                       806,603     808,916       791,381

Source: Idaho Department of Labor

