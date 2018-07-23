Idaho’s Unemployment Rate Remains Unchanged for June

For the 10th month in a row, Idaho’s unemployment rate has remained at or below 3 percent. For June, it also remained in the top two over-the-year job growth in the country.

The Idaho Department of Labor recently released the state’s unemployment numbers for June, explaining that employment in Idaho “increased by 1,032 to 827,084, keeping pace with the state’s labor force growth, while the number of unemployed remained virtually unchanged at 24,515.”

Of note, non-farm jobs increased by 2,000 in June.

Year over year, the state continued to see strong job growth as employers increased payrolls. Total nonfarm jobs grew by 3 percent – for a total of 21,700 jobs – the fastest growth rate in the nation in June, tied with Utah. Four of Idaho’s industry sectors saw over-the-year job increases of 4 percent or higher – construction up 6 percent, natural resources up 5.7 percent, manufacturing up 4.5 percent and leisure and hospitality up 4 percent.

Nationally, June’s unemployment rate was 4 percent.