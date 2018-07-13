Idaho’s Woeful Teaching Salaries

Idaho teachers and media are woefully paid.

She makes considerably less than her urban counterparts.

The Idaho Statesman is tracking the figures provided in a study and in most categories the teaching profession is at or near the bottom for pay. This is a comparison for all 50 states. The rankings are divided by the type of teaching. Elementary, secondary and special education.

According to the writer the state is also no country for editors or young reporters. News media gets 20 percent below the national average (cue the violins).