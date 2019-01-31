If Idaho Restores Bibles In Schools Then Which Bible?

A question before we would restore Bibles to Idaho schools. Which version? A radio caller Wednesday raised the issue of restoring Bibles to state schools. Not as required reading but as an elective. As many as 7 states are considering courses in Bible literacy .



Many liberals are opposed and the American Civil Liberties Union argues if you have Bibles then you also need other religious texts. With that argument, you could conceivably have thousands of religions demanding recognition, however.

The backers of the Bible laws simply point out much of our best-known literature and history is Bible-based. To know the Bible assists with knowing John Milton and Shakespeare and Lincoln’s House Divided speech.

My only question is then which Bible? The Protestant Bible has 66 books and the Roman Catholic Bible has 73. In Utah and Southern Idaho would we also include the Book of Mormon? The last because much of local history is heavily influenced by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. I would argue any law adding electives to schools needs local flexibility. What do you say?