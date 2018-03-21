If You See a Twin Falls Cop with a Green T-shirt, This is Why

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Twin Falls Police are teaming up to show support for their fellow officer and family during Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month. Recently, a child of one of the officers was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and fellow lawmen wanted to show support by wearing green T-shirts under their uniforms. The Chief of Police Craig Kingsbury allowed the uniform change. March 25th is National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day. Twin Falls Police shared a photo of officers wearing their green:

