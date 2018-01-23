If You’re Going To Eat A Tide Pod It Should Be One Of These
Unnecessary preface and disclaimer - these aren't real Tide Pods and you shouldn't eat any real Tide Pods. Also add that to the list of things that nobody should ever have to say again. Even if you are tempted to eat one because it is the Boise State colors - still a bad idea.
While eating a Tide Pod is a really dumb thing to do, some businesses are cashing in on the novelty of it by making foods that look similar to Tide Pods, but instead of being 100 percent poison they are 100 percent edible. Check out these donuts from a bakery in Texas.
Then, there are these mini-pizza bites from a place in Brooklyn.
We present to you perhaps the most cursed meal possible: PIEd Pods, AKA Tide Pod-themed mini calzones, courtesy of @vinniesbrooklyn. They’ve got the alluring colors that the youths crave, but are 100% edible as opposed to 100% poison. Tap the link in bio to learn how they tasted. Bone apple tea, or whatever, goodbye. Photo by @munchies.
They look delicious! I really hope that people stop eating Tide Pods since there are actual food options now that look similar and that this doesn't prompt somebody to eat a poison pod.
BONUS VIDEO - How To Carve A BSU Broncolantern