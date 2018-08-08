Illegal Immigrants Strike Gold in Idaho

You probably ask everyday what more can you do for illegal immigrants. This morning I saw a story about illegal aliens in Idaho being eligible for disability payments.

Your cheap supply of labor for your own benefit over your country just got a lot more expensive.

Maybe I’m missing something but when and how did this happen?

State Supreme Court ruled a Mexican national is eligible after an on the job injury. Never mind he used fake Social Security numbers for almost two decades to get work in the United States.

There should be a lesson for employers. Live by the sword, die by the sword. Oh, and the story from Governing magazine calls illegal aliens "undocumented". Just what exactly does that word mean? First you engineer the language, then you can do social engineering. Clever, if not evil.