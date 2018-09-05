Illinois Man Dies From Injuries in Motorcycle Crash in East Idaho

VICTOR, Idaho (KLIX) A Illinois man who crashed his motorcycle on an Idaho highway has died from his injuries. According to Idaho State Police, 57-year-old Gary McCord, of Cortland, missed a curve on State Highway 31 near Victor on Friday evening last week. McCord had been thrown from the motorcycle down an embankment and was flown to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. On Tuesday afternoon ISP announced McCord had died at the hospital. This is one of a number of fatalities reported by State Police ahead of and during the Labor Day holiday weekend.