Imagine, a World Without Robocalls!
Sure, we all love robocalls. As we like foot fungus, root canal and influenza.
I confess in my political past I was involved in robocall efforts. Political campaigns use them. People tell me they won’t vote for a candidate who engages in these annoying intrusions but research says otherwise. It’s about getting the name of a candidate seared into a voter’s head. Repetition is key.
There are some legislators in Washington, DC who’ve vowed to do battle against robocalls as you can read here. My prediction, don’t hold your breath. Politicians would then be forced to exempt themselves or find a new medium for messaging, although. I’d recommend radio!